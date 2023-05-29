BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — One local town took the time to honor and celebrate the lives of our fallen soldiers and late veterans this Memorial Day.

Brilliant, Ohio held their Memorial Day Parade today for all the town to enjoy.

Following the parade, Brilliant Legion Post 573 held a memorial service to remember the lives that were lost in combat and to support the ones still in active duty.

The importance of the event was to remember the sacrifices that these people made day in and day out to keep our country free and safe.

”It’s about honoring the veterans, the men and women who came before us who died so we’d have the freedoms to be able to do this. So the kids can go play their baseball games, so people can have their cookouts. It’s all about honoring the people who came before.” Deb Gilchrist – Commander of Legion Post 573

The town and Legion Post 573 encourage everyone to thank a veteran or active-duty member on this day of remembrance.