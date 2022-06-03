JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Several animals have been removed from a home in Wintersville.

The Jefferson County Humane Society received a call about animal cruelty, they got a warrant and got the animals out of there.

Friday, agents took three dogs and a cat into their custody.

Several of the animals have broken bones and one needs its foot amputated.

Currently they are being nursed back to health and then once they are better will be looking for their forever home.

“All of these animals had suffered these broken bones over the course of probably years. There’s injuries that have been healed, but healed incorrectly, some deformities, things like that.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – JCHS Marketing Manager

The Jefferson County Humane Society is having a fundraiser for Buddy who has to have his foot amputated.

Here is a link to their Facebook page.

JCHS also says the recent increase in humane cases has them in dire need of people to come and adopt.

So they ask people to please come in or give them a call.

That number is 740-314-5583.