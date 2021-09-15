Sen. Brown Announces $250,000 For Water Infrastructure In Steubenville

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $250,000 grant to the city of Steubenville to install a new water transmission line and construct a water storage tank. The funds will help provide better service to the 127 businesses and 2,944 households in the West End Service District of Steubenville.

“Strong water and sewer infrastructure is critical to Ohio communities’ ability to be economically competitive. This funding will help to improve access to safe and clean water for Steubenville residents and business owners. I will continue to advocate for resources and push for robust infrastructure funding in Washington so that all Ohioans have equal access to clean water.” U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

In addition to the $250,000 grant from ARC, local funds will provide $7,117,600 to bring the total funding amount to $7,367,600.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government with the mission to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in the Appalachian region.