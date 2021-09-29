Buckeye Local Panthers marching band all pumped for another loud and mighty show

Rayland, OH (WTRF)- We travel to Jefferson County tonight where the Panthers Marching band takes the field big and mighty every year, and this year is no different.

The Buckeye Local Panthers marching band take the field loud and mighty like always, a moment many of the band members live for.

“That’s it for me. I’ve always been a people pleaser. I get that warmth inside me.” Nicholas KinKus, band member

“Just to see everyone’s faces light up, it’s the best feeling ever. You cannot replace it with anything else.” Mallory Kujawa, band member

You may recognize the Panthers marching band as one of the area’s top bands for two decades and counting, and they’re still going strong.

They pull off a fun, energetic performance every year, and there are 90 kids packing a powerful charge this year.

From performing “Jenny”, “Bang the Drum”, to “Let’s Get It started”, their songs aren’t just a crowd favorite but a band favorite.

“It just sounds so amazing… all the songs. There’s not really a theme to it. It’s just songs we really love to play.” Mallory Kujawa, band member

They even bring the songs to life with energy and dancing.

“It’s just so fun dancing with the instruments, and just seeing the crowds reaction when we start doing that. It’s awesome every time.” Mallory Kujawa, band member

“We’re throwing new things in there. We’ve got a lot of dancing and interaction and fun drills the drum line gets to do.” Brianna Merkel, band member

And it all pays off after all their hard work. It takes a week of band camp, and several hours throughout the school year to pull it all off.

Their next halftime show is at this Friday night’s home game.