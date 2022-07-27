DILLONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) — Buckeye Local Schools is hoping to find a superintendent, who is not only extremely experienced, but someone who wants to call the Panthers their permanent home.

The school district is starting its search for their next superintendent.

On Wednesday night, the invitation was open to members of the community, local officials, school staff and the board of education among others to attend a session to talk about what everyone is looking for in a future leader for the district.

The people who attended the special session will be part of the committee who will be key stakeholders in the hiring process.

Those who attended also are hoping that the person who is hired will want to stay on as superintendent and become part of their tight-knit community.

Assistant Superintendent Scott Celestin, who has been the interim superintendent since Former Superintendent Kim Leonard stepped down last December, says the district is looking for a person with character and not a name.

He says the district is looking for someone who can offer transparency, a willingness to work with others, is a good listener and is fair, but strong.

We want to get everybody’s input because let’s face it the school revolves around the community and the community revolves around the school. So, we want to make sure everybody is onboard with what we’re doing and the direction that we are headed. Scott Celestin, Interim Superintendent Buckeye Local Schools

Celestin says more sessions with everyone will be held, but no dates have been set as of yet.

He says everyone is welcome to attend the meetings.

The district is expected to formally post the district’s superintendent position in August.

Celestin says he has plans to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic school year.

He has been in education for the last 38 years.