Buckeye South parents concerned over parking situation; still no resolution is in sight

Tiltonsville, OH (WTRF)-Buckeye South Parents take it up to Tiltonsville City Council during tonight’s meeting, claiming the current parking situation is a safety nuisance.

Parents used to drop children off close to the school but can’t anymore.

Still no resolution is in sight. That leaves parents no option but to park further away from Buckeye South Elementary School to drop kids off: a concern to many, including parents with young children, even those with a special needs child.

There used to be other options. But parents can’t drop kids right in front of the school or across the street anymore. Parents also say some businesses around the school have blocked off their entrances, and so, they wouldn’t be able to park there either.

Many aren’t happy with it, while school officials and City Council says they’re taking steps to do what they can.

“The parents have a legitimate concern cause you know they were parking in front of the school, and now they have to park further away. But, at the same time, I understand the council’s need for the safety of the students, and I know with the parents speaking up and the council and the school administration being here and represented, I think we can come to a resolution that’s good for all, and bottom line, safe for the kids.” Scott Celestin, assistant superintendent of Buckeye Local Schools

School officials and city council want to settle on a resolution but say that won’t happen overnight.

The school board has a meeting Monday and have plans to bring this subject up to get one step closer to a resolution.