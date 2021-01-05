Bully Tools announces expansion in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, OH. (WTRF) — Exciting things are coming to Jefferson County this year

On Tuesday, Bully Tools announced plans for a 6.7-million-dollar investment that will bring around 30 new jobs and a 60,000 square foot expansion to Steubenville

The company produces 100% American-made products sold online and through a network of national retailers including The Home Depot, True Value, and Amazon, just to name a few.

According to Bully Tools, the company has experienced a sales increase of 20% this year for its lawn and garden, farm, snow removal, home, and other specialties long handle tools, which the company says allowed them to expand.

This new development enables Bully Tools to maintain and keep its full operation in Ohio.