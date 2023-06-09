A man drove into an Ohio Express Care lobby on Friday morning.

Officials say a man who was driving a Black Durango went into the lobby of the Trinity Express Care in Wintersville, Ohio.

The man allegedly told officials that he got his foot stuck and gassed the Durango into the front of the building.

Officials say there were people sitting in the seats where the man crashed and the crash could have been a lot worse, but luckily no one was injured and no one was transported to a local hospital.

Trinity Express Care is currently shut down and they are not sure when they will reopen.

Officials have not released the name of the man driving the Durango at this time but say he will not be cited.

