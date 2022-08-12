JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Clovis the cat is on the mend after he was inside a home that caught fire in Steubenville a little over two months ago.

Jefferson County Humane Society workers say Clovis actually caught on fire and suffered very serious burns all over his body.

He came in to the clinic with no hair except for a small amount under his chin.

And no one came to claim him so he was taken in by the shelter.

Clovis went through a few procedures, one being an amputation of part of his tail.

“He is the face of a survivor. He has survived such huge feats that were stacked against. He has bounced back to this perfect little personality and he’s just so full of life.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – JCHS Marketing Manager

Clovis still has a little ways to go but he is doing great!

He just went through his last round of antibiotics and is being weened off of his pain medicine.

Brandi says he will be up for adoption soon, so continue to follow along on their Facebook page for updates.

She also says JCHS is so grateful for all the communities support for Clovis and the needs of the Shelter and Clinic.