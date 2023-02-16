STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Courthouse has stood in the center of Steubenville for close to 200 years.

And while our laws have changed greatly in that time, the building has never stopped serving them…and was in need of a 21st century update.

Jefferson County’s Court of Common Pleas courtroom #2 is ready to go after renovations decades in the making.

From audiovisual equipment just having more outlets, they’ve solved some of the problems that didn’t exist at its last makeover in the mid-20th century.

Their open house for the new facilities this afternoon showed off the new while also nodding to the old.

The brand new controlled lighting shines above repurposed older chairs and furniture.

Judge Michelle Miller says the old room had extension cords running everywhere…and it was harder to hear the words coming from the stand.

There were so many things. This courtroom had not been, I think the carpet dates back to the ’50s, 1950s. It was really a trip hazard for the attorneys who use this room, we didn’t have many outlets…Now we have a better sound system, the acoustics are better, you can hear in the back of the courtroom as well as on the witness stand. Judge Michelle Miller, Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas

The revamped room was helped along by funding from the Mary Jane Brooks trust.

They were especially needed once COVID came along, as their technology was not equipped for Zoom meetings.

And if you’re a classic architecture fan…

You’ll be glad to know that they were able to expose the arched Victorian windows, which have remained intact since the courthouse’s 1874 construction.