STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — A special event that helped to educate several community members was held on Tuesday.

Change Incorporated hosted a community health fair at Steubenville High School.

The organization is a community action agency that operates healthcare centers in Brooke, Hancock, and Jefferson County.

The fair included low-cost lab work for community members to take advantage of as well as over 30 healthcare vendors.

Visitors were able to interact with the different vendors at the fair to find out more about the many healthcare organizations around the community and the Ohio Valley and how they can help.

”This is some of lowest lab fares you can get, a variety of tests. We also have a number of vendors that are able to provide what their services do, what they can do for the community, and it’s kind of a one stop area for community members to be able to come in and learn about the different services available here.” Lisa Mowry – CEO of Change Inc.

The fair ran from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and saw several community members come out to learn about a variety of healthcare services in the Ohio Valley.