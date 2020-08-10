Community in mourning over Mytia Barker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Three separate shootings happened this weekend in Steubenville and one has left the community in mourning. Mytia Barker was shot and killed early Sunday morning. According to police, the tragic shooting that took her life is still under investigation

and it is hard to say whether it’s related to the other shootings that happened only hours later.

Described as a great model for others in the community- Mytia Barker had her whole life ahead of her.

Sycamore Center Director, Bobbyjon Bauman, told 7News “she was well-liked she was an excellent athlete very devoted also she was a diligent scholar in college and was really moving forward with her life the teachers that I know and coaches at Steubenville High School have nothing but positive things to say about her.”

During her time at Big Red she was crowned homecoming queen in 2014.

Bauman said “I work with youth in the community and I’ve talked to a number of youth in the area and it’s had a profound effect on them as well as everybody in the community there’s just a great sadness that we’ve seen with somebody so young with so much potential who had been making so many right choices in life to have their life cut short.”

What happened to Mytia Barker this weekend was an absolute tragedy and sadly something that is becoming all too common in this day and age.

He added “I encourage kids to find other good kids to hang around with just like Mytia did it was just one situation where something tragic happened and it could happen to anybody.”

Bauman has heard conflicting stories about that night. There is a GoFundMe page setup to pay for funeral expenses. If you have any information about the incident you are urged to call the Steubenville Detective Division.