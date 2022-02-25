JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio, (WTRF)

The Ohio Valley is saying goodbye to Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.

The long-time sheriff passed away earlier this week.

First responders came from all over today to pay their respects to the late sheriff.

A public viewing was held for anyone who wished to say goodbye at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Toronto.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla was the Jefferson County Sheriff for the last 37 years.

He was loved by his family, a friend to many, and known as a protector of the county.

He will be greatly missed.

Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty said it’s a sad day for the community.

Sheriff Abdalla was a pillar in the area.

“I can remember about a year ago I saw an interview of Sheriff Abdalla on tv on the news about two children that were badly injured and he gave an interview and the raw emotion that carried with him in that interview, if that doesn’t tell you about the kind of man he was and the kind of man we should those of us who wears badge should aspire to be.” Sheriff Richard Beatty – Brooke County

Sheriff Beatty calls Sheriff Abdalla irreplaceable.

Tomorrow is the funeral service, which at the family’s request, is a private gathering.