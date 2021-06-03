Congressman Johnson plans to fight for coal

Congressman Bill Johnson toured the Cardinal Power Plant earlier today.

Johnson has stressed the importance of coal energy after the Biden administration announced plans to phase out coal fired energy by 2035.

“Coal fired power plants like the one here at Cardinal are vitally important to powering residences, to powering businesses.” Congressman Bill Johnson – (R) Ohio

He said that America can’t survive on green energy alone.

“That’s not sustainable for America’s energy grid” Congressman Bill Johnson – (R) Ohio

Cardinal Power Plant Manager Bethany Schunn said they are doing what they can to keep the plant open.

“We plan on being in here for the long haul but you know we have to watch our costs here and be competitive with the other industries.” Bethany Schunn – Cardinal Power Plant Manager

While green energy does produce some electricity for the country, Johnson said it is not enough.

“I think wind and solar and alternative powers have a place in our energy profile, but right now today, there’s only three sources of energy that ensures grid reliability. That’s coal, that’s natural gas, and that’s nuclear.” Congressman Bill Johnson – (R) Ohio

“We do produce a lot of megawatts for the community and I don’t know if that can be sustained with the wind and solar energies. So I think coal fired power plants are definitely vital to the industry.” Bethany Schunn – Cardinal Power Plant Manager

Another major hit to the area would be the loss of the 288 jobs at the Cardinal Power Plant.

“What are you going to do about that misplaced workforce. It’s not like you can suddenly take all these folks and cross train them into some green energy initiative.” Congressman Bill Johnson – (R) Ohio

The loss of jobs and loss of energy would hurt the region, and Congressman Johnson said he intends to continue to fight Biden’s plans.