JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The second annual Cops N Slobbers “The Second Round” is kicking off this Saturday.

The Upper Ohio Valley FOP Lodge 97 and Ohio Jefferson County Humane Society have joined forces to bring you this event.

Event doors open at noon and the main ticket drawings start at 1 p.m. and the final drawing is at 6 p.m.

Again, the event is on September 10 at the St. Florian Event Center in Wintersville.