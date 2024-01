WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The newest home for Jefferson County’s legal system now has a definite opening date.

County Court 2 will be moving to 512 Main Street in Wintersville on February 5, with construction just about wrapped up.

It’s at what was formerly the Oliver Pool and Spa building, and commissioners have approved funding the final parts of a complete interior redesign.

The court will have its last session in the Zalenski Eatery building on January 29.