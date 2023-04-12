STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Jefferson County Drug Task Force, which is comprised of member from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Steubenville Police Department and the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, executed a narcotics search warrant on North 7th Street in Steubenville on April 11, according to a press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the search of the residence Drug Task Force detectives seized suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl mix, drug paraphernalia, and drug ledgers.

Three people were arrested at the residence including: Deana Gentile, 39 of Wintersville for F3 possession of drugs; Cinque Reed, 42 of Steubenville on a warrant for Domestic Violence; and Ryan Geary, 32 of Steubenville on a parole violation.

Police are searching for an additional individual that has not been named at this time.