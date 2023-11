Crews were called to a single family home on Tuesday to battle a fire on Lovers Lane in Steubenville.

Officials say the building was not occupied by any humans but there were 3 pets inside.

Two dogs and a guinea pig was able to be rescued with no injuries.

Officials say the fire is under investigation by the Steubenville Fire Inspector and with The State Fire Marshall and Detectives.

According to officials, they got the call at 9:30 am and got the fire under control in 30 minutes.