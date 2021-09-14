Over 1,000 bales of hay go up in flames in Bloomingdale

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) Unionport Fire Chief James Westfall tells 7NEWS reports of a barn fire came in around 6 AM Tuesday. Chief Westfall says one of his firefighters spotted the glow on the way to work.

Once fire crews arrived, they found a Quonset hut completely on fire on Castle Shannon Road.

The Fire Chief says over 1,000 big square bales of hay were stored in that structure three days prior. The structure and hay are all a loss.

Chief Westfall says there is no determined cause at this time but he thinks it could be spontaneous combustion.

No injuries were reported and no equipment was lost other than the structure itself.

Unionport, Belvedere, Hopedale, Wintersville and the Jefferson County Tanker Taskforce responded to the scene.

The station says the fire has burned completely down but crews are sticking around to make sure the fire does not spread.