Cross Creek Elementary School welcomes students for the school year

WINTERSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — Cross Creek Elementary School students are all back to school in a new facility, a step up from the former elementary school.

After 5 years in the making, Cross Creek Elementary School stands tall, a new home that takes learning for children to the next level.

“This, to me, just exemplifies the great thing about public education when you have a community that comes together and says ‘We’re going to do this. We’re going to come together and build a school for our kids because we want a first-class learning environment for the students in our school district. That’s what’s happened here.” Superintendent Dr. T.C. Chappelear, Indian Creek Schools

Everyone was impressed by this facility including parents and even the kids.

“Parents came in with the students, and they just couldn’t believe the building, how the building looked. Just the vibe and the feeling you walk in, it’s just a welcoming environment, and a great place to learn.” Superintendent Dr. T.C. Chappelear, Indian Creek Schools

But beyond the look of it, the layout of it was all designed with the kids in mind.

“This is a high-performance learning environment, and so the ability for teachers to easily open their classroom doors, fall out into an extended learning area, combine classes, re-shuffle kids around, create targeted skills room.” Superintendent Dr. T.C. Chappelear, Indian Creek Schools

On top of that, the Indian Creek Schools Superintendent says there’s new safety features that includes academic areas all have the ability to be locked down. There’s also A-C, unlike the former elementary school.

And as projects like this go, it didn’t happen overnight. It took a whole team effort.