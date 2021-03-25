Dept. of Transportation will spend $5.5 million on Veterans Memorial Bridge repairs

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — More than $5.5 million dollars will be spent for repairs on the Veterans Memorial Bridge connecting Steubenville.

It’s one of just ten bridge construction projects that have just been granted by the Department of Transportation.

The other bids that have been accepted are for for the Jennings Randolph Bridge in Hancock County, and for the Lindsey Bridge in Marshall County. The bid for the the Lindsey Bridge project was from the Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Company, based in Powhatan Point.