Digital Exclusive: President Trump Parade set for this weekend

YORKVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- A local Trump Organization, Ohio Valley for Trump Uncensored, will be hitting the roads for a President Trump Parade this weekend.
The organization held a parade a few weeks ago, with about 70-75 vehicles and over 150 people participating.
Co-Founder Robert Carpenter says the parade is for everyone and encourages you to come out and express your opinions, in a positive way.
Carpenter says, President Trump supporters are often looked at in a negative way, he hopes these parades will show that.
The parade is this Saturday starting at 4 at Warren Township Park in Yorkville, through Tiltonsville, Rayland, Martins Ferry, Bridgeport and will end at the Amphitheater in Saint Clairsville.
You can find more info on their Facebook page.
