Former Diocese of Steubenville employee reaches plea agreement

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Former Diocese of Steubenville comptroller David Franklin has reached a plea agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

According to a press release from the Diocese, Franklin pled guilty to willful failure to account for pay over employment tax, making and subscribing a false return and wire fraud.

He agreed to pay restitution for nearly $300,000 to the Diocese. However, he could face additional restitution as ordered by a judge.

Franklin also faces up to 28 years in prison.

Sentencing will occur at a later date.

The Diocese said it began to notice what it calls irregularities in accounting records and financial reports following Franklin’s retirement in 2017. An independent accounting firm found more than $2.7 million in federal taxes were withheld from employees, but not paid to the IRS. This stemmed from 224 to 2016.

The press release also said the Diocese has since paid back all taxes owed.