STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton of the Diocese of Steubenville released a statement with words of praise for Jefferson County Sherriff Fred Abdalla after his passing.

Fred Abdalla was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Joseph Parish, Toronto, and a 1962 graduate of Catholic Central High School. His faith was very important to him. He went out of his way to help others in times of need. He was always concerned for the safety and protection of Jefferson County residents, especially the most vulnerable.

Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton, Diocese of Steubenville