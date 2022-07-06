Some good news for many area residents.

Discounted cell phones and cell phone plans are now available for those who qualify.

That’s thanks in part to the Affordable Connectivity Program.

That’s a federal program that provides a benefit on broadband services to eligible households.

Representatives from Cricket Wireless and Mobile Link will be on hand at the Jefferson County Community Action Council every Tuesday from noon until 4, for the next several weeks.

The C-A-C is located at 114 North Fourth Street in Steubenville.

“For emergency situations. For being able to communicate with people. For getting on the internet. Some people don’t have the ability to access a computer all of the time. So getting them a phone that is not only able to talk and text but also be able to go online too just opens up a whole new world for people who may not have had that access before,” says Cricket Wireless/Mobile Link Store Manager Andrew Westfall.

People can also get registered for the program at the Cricket Wireless store in the Rural King Plaza near the Fort Steuben Mall.