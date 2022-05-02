Dive teams are currently in Jefferson County looking for a man that has been missing since 1999.

Officials confirmed they are searching for Charles Hanlon from Bloomingdale, Ohio

Hanlon has been missing since October 27, 1999. He would currently be 81.

Hanlon allegedly left his home in his 1999 black Ford extended cab pickup truck with Ohio license plate BGA4049. He was en route to Florida to pick up a motorcycle. He was never heard from again.

The Chaos Divers, Toronto Fire, and the Jefferson County Sheriffs’ Office are on the Ohio River now marking the cars that we’re found.

13 vehicles have been discovered so far.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr confirmed the divers are looking at a few other cases but would not go into specifics at this time.

