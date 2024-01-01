RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – A group of scuba divers who are customers of T.L. Velas Diving Supply in Wheeling start every year with a chilling tradition. They dive into Friendship Park Lake.

They’ve been taking the polar plunge on New Year’s Day for 40 years.

“There have been some times we’ve missed because of weather, usually flooding conditions or ice where everything was too frozen to get in.” Ted Velas – Owner, T.L. Velas Diving Supply

This year, six divers turned out. Turnout can range from four to fifteen. They are firefighters, law enforcers and recreational divers.

“Some of the people changed over the years obviously. We’ve got new people who have been doing it for a while here now. But it’s just something I hope will continue into the future.” Ted Velas – Owner, T.L. Velas Diving Supply

The pre-dive check list is vital and often turns up problems they wouldn’t want to discover underwater.

So, they fix and re-fit things before going in.

With the outdoor temperature in the 30s, one would think this dive would be bone-chilling.

“No, everyone today is wearing what’s called a dry suit as opposed to a wet suit. And a dry suit actually keeps you dry. So, they don’t come into the water except for their face, which is a little bit chilly until it gets numb and then you don’t really feel it anymore. But it is not uncomfortable.” Ted Velas – Owner, T.L. Velas Diving Supply

We’ll just take his word for that. And of course, just before their dive, it was snowing.