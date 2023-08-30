JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

7News asked law enforcement how they feel about the re-introduction of a bill that would make it a requirement for there to be seat belts on buses.

The bill came back up for discussion after the Ohio bus crash where a child was killed.

Wells Township Police Chief Sean Norman says since 2018 across the county there have been more than 7,000 bus-related crashes.

And in the last few years, there was a bad crash involving a bus in Jefferson County.

Chief Norman says the only thing these seat belts can do is help save lives and he is 100% on board with the bill.

“Buses by and large are very safe they’re designed to be safe, but can this make them safer? And the answer is yes, it absolutely can. Obviously you hate for something to happen, a tragedy to happen for change to be made but this bill has been re-introduced and re-introduced and re-introduced and keeps failing. It’s got to stop failing and the pressures gotta stay on.” Chief Sean Norman – Wells Township Police Department

Chief Norman says a big obstacle in this bill’s way is the funding.

He feels the funding should not have come from the schools and that there needs to be a funding source to get this life-saving bill passed.