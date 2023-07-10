JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Jefferson County Dog Warden Chad Coil is investigating all of the evidence regarding the dog attack on Friday that involved two pit bulls and three people.

Three people were injured in a dog attack Friday evening in Wintersville, according to Cross Creek Police Chief Casey Robinson.

Robinson said Friday the injuries are serious with two people being treated at an area hospital. One of those victims was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Coil says he wants to look over all of the evidence and speak with the victims before releasing any new information.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.