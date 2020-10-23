Donald Trump Jr. visits Jefferson County tonight

“But we need you in this fight every step of the way… and when we do that, we can make liberals cry again.” Donald Trump Jr.

Just a couple hours ago Donald Trump Jr. was in town for the “Make America Great Again Rally.” He stopped by Jefferson County tonight, which is the same night as the final presidential debate.

Hundreds were in the crowd tonight, all are standing by the Trump campaign… including the Jefferson County Republican Party.

“Here’s a man who cares so much about people in the Ohio Valley. You can see it every day, not only here in the Ohio Valley, but all throughout the country. He has one-on-ones and he helps people and talks to people and he gets ideas and he implements those ideas. He’s the greatest we’ve had in my lifetime.” Matt Parise, Jefferson County Republican Chair

Donald Trump Jr. talked about the Joe Biden campaign and that Trump would fight for the Blue Collar workers in this area.

All this has taken the Jefferson county Republican Party months to prepare for this night. The party says this rally is important for this region, and that Jefferson County has played a big role in the election four years ago.