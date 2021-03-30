Donation of drug disposal kits helping destroy unwanted prescriptions in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s a scenario most people have probably been in. You open up your medicine cabinet to find something, and it’s littered with prescriptions you don’t need anymore. Keeping them, could actually be a danger.

Prescription drugs are not just something we can throw in the trash, but they’re also not something we want to keep in our homes.

That’s where safe disposal kits come in.



The Jefferson County Prevention and Recovery Board just received 1,000 of them from RALI Ohio (the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative of Ohio).

You can put pills, liquid or patches into the pouch. It holds 45 pills six ounces of liquid or six patches. The pouch is filled with activated charcoal. You then add water, which mixes with the charcoal to break down the medication. After that, it’s safe to put in the garbage.

Getting rid of these unwanted or unused medications in your house helps reduce temptation to take them and even decreases the risk of an accident happening.

It could be that you have a teenager that is helping an elderly neighbor and they’re running errands and they know there’s prescriptions in the medicine cabinet. You could have your grandfather that can’t see very well that has an old opioid prescription and he thinks he’s taking his blood pressure medicine and he took an opioid instead. So, you just don’t know what the situation will be in any of these households. Ashley Wilson, Coalition Coordinator

Wilson explained the goal is to reduce temptation to misuse these unwanted prescriptions.

The Family Recovery Center will distribute these safe disposal kits at the Downtown Steubenville Farmers Market this summer.

We just want this out there into the public that we can get as many of these unused prescriptions off the streets and out of temptation. Ashley Wilson, Coalition Coordinator

If you’d like one before then you can call them at 740-283-4946. They’re also here for anyone who needs help with substance misuse.

Pinnacle Treatment Center in Brilliant will also be handing them out.

You can also dispose of unwanted prescriptions in designated drop off boxes at the Toronto, Steubenville, Wintersville and Mingo Junction Police Departments in Jefferson County.