JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

With the temperatures dipping down into the 40s this weekend many shelters and pet advocates are urging outdoor pet owners to make sure their pet has everything it needs to stay warm this winter.

They even shared a few tips for those who do not know what exactly their pet needs.

Jefferson County Humane Society Development Manger Brandi DeNoon-Damewood says instead of blankets to keep their pet warm, try straw.

It helps keep the heat better where as blankets just absorb the cold, wetness.

She also says to make sure pets have extra food because they burn calories faster when it’s cold, She reminds people that if they see something, to say something.

“If you see anything that looks out of place, if you see an animal that is outside without shelter, without proper insulation, always report it. It’s better for us to go out, check it out and everything be okay, than it is for an animal to be suffering outside.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – Development Manager JCHS

She says you can call your local police or shelter to report any animal abuse.