DoorDash highlights Scaffidi’s as a take-out success story

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – You may not be physically in your favorite restaurant much anymore.

But even when you get carry-out—it goes a long way toward helping it stay in business.

When Scaffidi’s Restaurant and Tavern in Steubenville started offering DoorDash, they increased their delivery orders 18 times over.

Now the delivery company is recognizing Scaffidi as a success story in the Tri-State area.

Despite their sales dipping last year like everyone else, the restaurant says the service has helped them grow past even pre-pandemic levels.

I don’t think we could have grown any more than when we started in September of 2020, we turned our tablet on which is how you get your orders from them, and we were receiving hundreds of orders when we started in the beginning weeks. I don’t see that you could do any more than that. Frankie DiCarlantonio, Director, Scaffidi Restaurant Group

Scaffidi Restaurant Group is now expanding into a Gnocchi Nook in Weirton and a ‘Wings on Wheels’ service in Steubenville.

They say their homemade pasta remains a favorite among carry-out enthusiasts.