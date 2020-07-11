Drug Task Force arrest wanted Cleveland man living in Jefferson County

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Jefferson County Drug Task Force received information about a man wanted on federal indictments possibly living in Steubenville.

This led to a narcotics investigation by the Drug Task Force.

They worked side-by-side with FBI Cleveland and arrested 32-year-old Calvin Winbush of Cleveland on Friday. Jermaine Readus, 30, of Cleveland was also arrested.

During the arrests, authorities seized about 80 grams of cocaine and $13,000.

Winbush is awaiting federal extradition and Readus will be arraigned in Wintersville County Court next week.

