Drug Task Force arrest wanted Cleveland man living in Jefferson County

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Jefferson County Drug Task Force received information about a man wanted on federal indictments possibly living in Steubenville.
This led to a narcotics investigation by the Drug Task Force.
They worked side-by-side with FBI Cleveland and arrested 32-year-old Calvin Winbush of Cleveland on Friday. Jermaine Readus, 30, of Cleveland was also arrested.
During the arrests, authorities seized about 80 grams of cocaine and $13,000.
Winbush is awaiting federal extradition and Readus will be arraigned in Wintersville County Court next week.
