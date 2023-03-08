JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Crews responded to a single vehicle crash on State Route 7 Northbound at Murdock Avenue at 5:20 Wednesday Morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say the vehicle left route 7 and ended up in a grassy area off Murdock Ave.

They say two people were trapped but extricated and transported to Trinity West with non life threatening injuries.

During the search of the vehicle, officials say they found 21 grams of meth.

Officials also say they believe drugs to be a factor in the crash.

Mingo Junction Fire Department and The Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene.

Brilliant VFD also assisted with the crash.

Stay with 7News as we work to learn more.