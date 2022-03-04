JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Annual Fundraiser for Jefferson County Animal Shelter is back!

Dueling Pianos is their biggest fundraiser and they haven’t been able to hold it for the past two years due to Covid-19.

It’s a high-energy, comedy, sing-a-long, with hilariously interactive entertainment that is no different than the Dueling Piano Bars from the big cities.

This is a vital event for them because the money raised, provides all of the funding for their programs through out the entire year.

“This year is extra special, so we are coming together again in 2022 and we hope everyone will come out and have a lot of fun and help save more lives.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – JCHS Marketing and Outreach Manager

The event is March 18th at the St Florian Hall in Wintersville.

Tickets are on sale at their Clinic, Animal Shelter, Hauser’s, or you can call 740-314-5583, and purchase tickets online.