JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

East Garfield Elementary students got to learn first hand the Do’s and Don’ts of approaching an animal.

April is also Prevention of Cruelty to animals Month and this was a way for the Jefferson County Humane Society to shed some light of how important it is.

JCHS officials say this is not only important for the kids but for the animal as well.

Two forth Grade students also shared with me why they think these skills they learned are beneficial.

“Some live on the street, some are like whenever you try to pet a dog, some are scared and some of don’t eat or drink so that’s why I think it’s important to treat a dog right.” Kani Dillard – 4th Grader

“Some dogs might not know you and might be scared and might try to hurt you like bite you and stuff.” Dashia Brown – 4th Grader

“Even you know a dog bite that isn’t out of aggression is still a dog bite and that dog can end up having a future that isn’t as glamorous as what it once would’ve been.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – Marketing Manager

DeNoon-Damewood says this is a way for all parties involved to stay happy, healthy and most importantly safe.