Edison Local Schools draft COVID-19 restart plan

HAMMONDSVILLE–Edison Local school officials announced their COVID-19 reopening plan Monday.

The Edison Local School Board met July 23 and crafted a plan in which it is targeting an Aug. 31 opening date for upperclassmen and Sept. 2 for preschool and kindergarten students.

This is the tentative plan according to school superintendent Bill Beattie.

School districts currently follow their health departments’ color guidelines for COVID-19 safety of yellow, orange, red and purple with yellow being the lowest and purple the highest.

School officials say all actions are subject to change based on evolving conditions and health department recommendations.

The reopening plan involves face-to-face instruction in the buildings at yellow and orange levels with students and staff following safety protocols.

At the third (red) level the district will implement hybrid learning where two groups of students will alternate two days a week. One group attends Monday and Thursday and another on Tuesday and Friday with Wednesday as an independent learning day for all pupils.

Should the area reach the purple stage, students will complete online learning at home.

In-school protocols include health assessments, temperature checks, symptom checks, face coverings and social distancing.

Students grades K-12 must wear a mask. Face coverings must cover the nose, mouth and chin. Masks must be worn on buses in hallways and in classrooms.

Any health appeals for face coverings must come from the student’s primary physician and are due by Aug. 24.

Officials said the entire district or an individual building could be ordered to close by the the Jefferson County Health Department or school may shift to a remote learning option if teacher and staff COVID-19 absenteeism outpaces available substitutes.

“We have plans in place, and it is our goal to implement them using the health guidelines to ensure the safety of every staff member and student,” said Beattie.