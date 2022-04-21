JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)



Eastern Gateway Community College has a new building to help the Ohio Valley’s workforce.



Officials cut the ribbon on the new Regional Workforce Building today.

This building will focus on programs for machining and industrial maintenance, future electronics, CDL truck driving school, 3-D printing, and healthcare.

EGCC officials say this will not only benefit the students, and the businesses involved but the community as well.

“It strengthens our community because now as people look at Steubenville, Jefferson County area, now people want to move here because we have great trained individuals, great companies that advantage of that, and the idea is to get more and more people involved and engaged in this community.” Arthur Daly – EGCC Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer

To sign up for these courses you can click here.