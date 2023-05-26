MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — All across the nation this week our EMS workers were celebrated!

This is the 49th year for the special week set aside to celebrate the EMS profession and its dedicated providers.

In 1974, President Ford designated the third week in May as EMS Week to honor EMS clinicians and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.

Here at home, local EMS workers were shown appreciation from the community throughout the week.

“It’s very humbling to be a part of this profession. People don’t know exactly what we do until they call 911 people think they are just getting an ambulance or a fire truck but the fire departments actually do a whole lot more for the community that people don’t know about.” Chief Brandon Montgomery – Mingo Junction Fire Department

National EMS week this year ran from May 21 through May 27.