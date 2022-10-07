JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County.

Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast on State Route 524.

The Ford Fusion traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a culvert and an embankment. Boggess was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The passenger, George Matheson, 40, of 302 3RD Street, Amsterdam, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither occupant was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

