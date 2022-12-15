JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Humane Society is on a mission to find homes for pets for the holiday.

And they got some help from the community!

A local church group donated $2,500 to start sponsoring pet adoption fees.

Now that the cost is taken care of, they’re asking the community to do their part and open their homes to the animals.

The humane society has about100 pets in their care at any given time and some of them have been living at the shelter for more than 6 months.

JCHS’s Facebook page highlights pets that need you to find their fur-ever home.

“Finding a home for the holidays is very special to us and to all of the pets here because I can’t imagine spending my holidays alone in a kennel away from everyone that I care about. So we’re really trying to find the special forever families for each of our pets here at the shelter.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – JCHS Marketing and Outreach Manager

You can also sponsor a cat or dog kennel monthly!

Here is a link to their Facebook Page and their Website where you can find sponsorships.