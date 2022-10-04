UPDATE: Fire officials say two garages, a tailor, and a pile of tires were the reason for the large fire and smoke presence in Jefferson County,

Currently, Kingsdale Rd is blocked off.

Toronto fire chief Bill Scheel says if you see smoke or are currently around smoke from the fire, you should head indoors.

Officials don’t believe there are any injuries from the Jefferson County fire.

Crews are on the scene still battling hot spots.

A fire has broken out in Pottery Addition, Jefferson County.

The fire is off the first exit on Route 7 towards East Liverpool on Kingsdale Rd.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Pottery Addition, Mingo, Steubenville, Pleasent Hill, Knoxville, and Wintersville fire are on the scene.

Here is a look at the scene right now. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/FvZKuSC1lS — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) October 4, 2022

7News is on the scene, working on getting details.