JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Following the recent announcement that Toronto and Knoxville Fire are merging, many people probably have some questions about how it’s going to work going forward.



So the fire department is holding an open house at the Knoxville Station Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



It will be the perfect time for residents to get the information they need about the merger and fire coverage.



There is also going to be a gun raffle, light refreshments, and a Chinese auction.