Fire Officials hope to pass 2.25 mill ems levy in Brilliant

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF)- The Brilliant Volunteer Fire Department is hoping to pass a 2 point 2-5 mil EMS Levy to insure the continued quick response times for the area.

The Levy would help recoup money that was lost from the tax devaluations from the local power plant.

Fire Officials say if this does not pass they are going to have to cut their staff, which will affect response times and the residents getting the best care they deserve.

Brilliant Volunteer Fire Department “without this we are going to have to cut staffing and we want to be able to continue the EMS response with a quick time out the door like we have been since 2016 and we appreciate their support tomorrow. Don Hutchison- Chief, Brilliant VFD

If you have any questions regarding the levy Chief Hutchison says not to hesitate to call 740-598-4151 or stop by the department.