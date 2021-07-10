Vet Voices
Firefighters all trained up on school bus related emergencies

Jefferson County

Connorville, OH (WTRF)- It’s not just another day at the station for these firefighters. They’re taking action if they ever have to respond to a school bus related accident one day. 

They’re learning the dos and don’ts of gaining access to a bus, which is different from a car. 

Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Chief Tony Panepucci, who organized it, has been pushing for training like this for quite some time. But a recent crash involving one of the district’s buses got him to suddenly take action. 

“It’s invaluable. This is in valuable training. I’ve had a lot of departments come up and thank me to set this up because this hasn’t been something done locally that I’m aware of for quite some time, so the knowledge and training is immeasurable.” 

Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Chief Tony Panepucci

Fire Chief Panepucci believes it’s been at least 30 years since we’ve last done training like this. 

The Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, alongside 10 other departments inside Buckeye Local School District all took a part. 

S.T.A.R.T. was the main sponsor for the event, and instructors out of Dayton trained the firefighters. 

