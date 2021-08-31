Flash flood warning issued for Jefferson/ Harrison County

Jefferson County

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a flash flood warning for Jefferson County until 3:45 PM.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flood watch in effect 2 AM Wednesday until 2 AM Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with a stray downpour, Lows 65-69.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some downpours, Highs 75-79.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with some flash floods possible, Highs 70-74.

THURSDAY: Slow clearing and less humid, Highs 73-77

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer with low humidity, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs near 80.

