Flyers Mascot ‘Gritty’ journeys to Toronto… Ohio

The passion of hockey lives and breathes in the great city of Toronto.

And the NHL mascot ‘Gritty’ from the Philadelphia Flyers has to show his love and appreciation for Toronto.

But there was one problem.

Gritty took a wrong turn and ended up in Toronto, Ohio.

Unfortunately, the mascot did not realize he was actually in Toronto, Ohio and not Toronto, Canada.

Eventually, Gritty figured things out and realized he made a terrible mistake.

Don’t worry Philly fans, Gritty is on his way home after the eventful journey.

