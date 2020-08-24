Flyers Mascot ‘Gritty’ journeys to Toronto… Ohio

The passion of hockey lives and breathes in the great city of Toronto.

I figured it out, I’m on my way. See you soon, Toronto. — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 23, 2020

And the NHL mascot ‘Gritty’ from the Philadelphia Flyers has to show his love and appreciation for Toronto.

But there was one problem.

Gritty took a wrong turn and ended up in Toronto, Ohio.

Unfortunately, the mascot did not realize he was actually in Toronto, Ohio and not Toronto, Canada.

Toronto looks different than I expected pic.twitter.com/DjOH6EuLO3 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 23, 2020

Eventually, Gritty figured things out and realized he made a terrible mistake.

Why in the world is there an.. oh no. pic.twitter.com/ICUlsUYuM9 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 23, 2020

Gar, plz pick up. I think I’m in Ohio pic.twitter.com/lvntrRAFlQ — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 23, 2020

Don’t worry Philly fans, Gritty is on his way home after the eventful journey.