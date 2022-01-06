Former Jefferson County health administrator charged with fraud and misuse of her authority

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the indictment of a former Jefferson County health administrator for theft in office.

Annette Stewart, 56, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on four felony counts: theft in office and tampering with records (both third-degree felonies) and falsification and having an unlawful interest in a public contract (both fourth-degree felonies).

Stewart allegedly altered health board records to give herself a raise from April 2017 to August 2019, increasing her salary by more than $63,000. Additionally, Stewart improperly hired a family member and set the relative’s salary.

The case, investigated by the office of State Auditor Keith Faber, is being prosecuted in Jefferson County Common Pleas Court by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.