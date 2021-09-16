Former Mingo Junction fire chief sentenced to jail

The former fire chief of Mingo Junction has been sentenced to 6 months in jail.

John Wright was weeks away from graduating from a drug court program when Judge Michelle Miller said he committed the rules of infraction.

Our news partners, The Herald-Star, were in court when Judge Miller announced what infraction Wright committed

‘Mr. Wright was consistent in his participation in the drug court program, he did everything that was asked of him,” said Miller, as frustrated as she was disappointed, prior to sentencing. “He not only took care of himself, but he was helping others, all through his drug court experience. The reason we’re here today was because of a major violation — his major violation was providing suboxone to others,” said Judge Miller

In May of 2020, Wright was indicted on three charges

Theft by control

Theft by deception

Receiving stolen property

Wright would plead guilty and was ordered to pay $4,040 to his six victims all of them Mingo Junction firefighters. Alcohol and drugs became an abusive factor in his criminal activity and was accepted into drug court.

Wright was scheduled to graduate from the program on Oct. 6, 2021